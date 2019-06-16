|
Dorothy Ann Oesterly Dorothy Ann Oesterly, 86, of Lee's Summit, MO died June 7, 2019. Born in Jefferson City on September 28, 1932 to Conrad and Elizabeth Schneider. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul Edward Oesterly, and her son Stephen Paul Oesterly. She is survived by three daughters: Jeanette Oesterly of St. Louis, Cathie Hinkle of Overland Park and Susan Oesterly of Lee's Summit, her sister, Carolyn Prenger (Bill) of Jefferson City, three grandchildren: Patrick Hinkle (Elizabeth), Peter Hinkle (Mallory), Emma Oesterly and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Hudson. Emma was a great solace to her grandmother in the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 777 NE Blackwell Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64086. Visitation is at 10 am, June 29th with a mass following at 11 am at St Margaret of Scotland Church, burial in Jefferson City.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019