Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lee's Summit Christian Church
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Lee's Summit Christian Church
Dorothy Christy


1930 - 2020
Dorothy Christy Obituary
Dorothy Christy Dorothy P. Christy, 89, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on February 1, 2020. A visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lee's Summit Christian Church, with a celebration of life immediately following the visitation. Burial at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery following service. Dorothy was born on November 22, 1930 and was a graduate of Southeast High School and a life-long citizen of Lee's Summit, MO. She worked in banking most of her career, including Farmer's Trust and Bank of Lee's Summit, and retired from Boatman's Bank. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Pearl Kemp; her husband, Melvin Christy; and a son, Michael Jackson. She is survived by her brother, Paul "Bud" Kemp; a daughter, Pat Huskey (Rick); sons Barry Jackson (Kandy) and Brian Jackson (Carolyn); daughter-in-law Audrey Merkle (Chuck); 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dorothy loved life, had a great since of humor, and loved her family, her many friends, her church and singing in the church choir. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lee's Summit Christian Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements were provided by Langsford Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Truman Medical Center ICU and Kansas City Hospice for their excellent care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 4, 2020
