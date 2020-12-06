1/
Dorothy Cutting
1935 - 2020
January 1, 1935 - December 3, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Dorothy M. Cutting, 85, Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully December 3, 2020.
Funeral services are 11:00 AM Thursday, December 10th, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel where a visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Rayville-Sanderson Cemetery, Rayville, MO.
Dorothy was born in Rayville, MO to Fred and Grace (Sanderson) McKinney. She married Glenn Cutting and they lived in Kansas City. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, and a son, Rick Cutting.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Hendricks and her husband, John; two grandsons, Dalton and Alex Cutting, both of Kansas City; two sisters, Frieda Thacker, Richmond, MO, and Margret French, Rayville, MO; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
DEC
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dorothy was a neighbor of mine for many many years and
my heart goes out to Vicky, Johns and her 2 grandsons.
Carolyn Mitchell-Johnson
Neighbor
December 5, 2020
I always enjoyed visiting with Aunt Dorothy. She was a character with a unique sense of humor and ability to call a "spade a spade." In her younger days, she was a workhorse - lol - the McKinney trait.
Sharon Hardaway
