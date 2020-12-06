Dorothy CuttingJanuary 1, 1935 - December 3, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Dorothy M. Cutting, 85, Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully December 3, 2020.Funeral services are 11:00 AM Thursday, December 10th, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel where a visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Rayville-Sanderson Cemetery, Rayville, MO.Dorothy was born in Rayville, MO to Fred and Grace (Sanderson) McKinney. She married Glenn Cutting and they lived in Kansas City. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, and a son, Rick Cutting.Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Hendricks and her husband, John; two grandsons, Dalton and Alex Cutting, both of Kansas City; two sisters, Frieda Thacker, Richmond, MO, and Margret French, Rayville, MO; and many nieces, nephews and friends.