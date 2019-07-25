Dorothy Dease Ryan At a time when most mothers stayed at home, Dorothy defied convention. She started working in 1958, and spent most of her professional career at Bendix (Honeywell), retiring from there in 1983. But her most important role was that of mother to her four children. It's hard to imagine raising four children under age seven these days. But she did all that, plus hosting many family dinners, fish fries and holiday events. Dorothy passed away on July 20, 2019, just 5 days shy of her 101st birthday. She was born in 1918 in Kansas City and graduated from Southwest High School. In 1943 Dorothy Dease married George Ryan, a happy union for over 70 years. They were charter members of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Prairie Village. When George and Dorothy were both retired they enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Canada and Europe. They also traveled the U.S., often in search of the elusive fish. Dorothy lived a long and happy life. She will be missed by her children Terry (Claudia), Pat (Susan), Webster and Sheila; her grandkids Cynthia, Dan, and Tom; and her niece Linda Grace. Special thanks to the caring staff at Bickford Place. A Celebration of Life will take place at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, on Friday July 26, 12:00 to 2:00.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 25, 2019