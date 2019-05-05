Dorothy "Dottie" E. Adams Dorothy "Dottie" Ellen Adams, 92, of Liberty, MO passed away on April 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11am with a visitation starting at 10am. Dottie was born in Chanute, KS on August 29, 1926 to George and Velma Morehead. She graduated from Chanute High School. She was a homemaker who strived to make life better for her family. Together, with her husband, she raised 5 sons. She will be deeply missed by her family who find comfort knowing she is safe with Jesus and reunited with her husband, Eugene L. Adams, her son, Tom Adams, and sister, Florence "Babe" Ford. She leaves behind her sons, Kent (Patty) Adams, Rick Adams, David Adams, and Terry (Patty) Adams; daughter-in-law, Patti Adams; brother, George Morehead; seven grandchildren; and soon to be 14 great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Crossroads Hospice, 14310 E 42nd St S Ste 600, Independence, MO 64055. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com



