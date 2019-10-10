|
|
Dorothy Elizabeth Brooks Dorothy Elizabeth Brooks, 91, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away October 7, 2019 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living Facility, Blue Springs, MO. Visitation will be held at 10:00am on October 11, 2019 at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd Raytown, MO 64133. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial at Brooking Cemetery, Raytown, MO. Dorothy was born December 26, 1927, near Sturgeon, Boone County, MO, the daughter of Pearl Monroe and Ima Etna (Lewis) Heath. She graduated from Sturgeon High School in 1946 and married Kenneth Ardell Brooks June 8, 1946, in Hannibal, MO who preceded her in death on October 26, 2005. They lived near Sturgeon, MO and moved to Raytown, MO in 1955. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Raytown for over 55 years. She worked for twelve years as a teller at Raytown Bank and later in the offices of Parkview-Gem before working in retail at the Jones Store Company, retiring in 1990. She is survived by: son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Frank and Mary Brooks, Winter Haven, FL; daughter and son-in-law Tori and Dick Michael, Blue Springs, MO; son, Chris Brooks, Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren: Tim and Valerie Michael, Lee's Summit, MO; Hollie and Darryl Shippy, Blue Springs, MO; Katie and Rev. Regan Stoops, Gardner, KS; and Ruth and Aaron Thornton, Lakeland, FL; seven great-grandchildren, Rev. Taylor Shippy, Waco TX; Payton Shippy, Blue Springs, MO; Trent and Olivia Michael, Lee's Summit, MO; and Carson, Jack and Hayden Stoops, Gardner, KS. She is also survived by: brother, Wyman and Jane Heath, Columbia, MO; sister, Bonita Robinson, Sturgeon, MO; and many nephews and nieces.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 10, 2019