Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
816-313-1677
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Elizabeth Brooks


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Elizabeth Brooks Obituary
Dorothy Elizabeth Brooks Dorothy Elizabeth Brooks, 91, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away October 7, 2019 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living Facility, Blue Springs, MO. Visitation will be held at 10:00am on October 11, 2019 at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd Raytown, MO 64133. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial at Brooking Cemetery, Raytown, MO. Dorothy was born December 26, 1927, near Sturgeon, Boone County, MO, the daughter of Pearl Monroe and Ima Etna (Lewis) Heath. She graduated from Sturgeon High School in 1946 and married Kenneth Ardell Brooks June 8, 1946, in Hannibal, MO who preceded her in death on October 26, 2005. They lived near Sturgeon, MO and moved to Raytown, MO in 1955. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Raytown for over 55 years. She worked for twelve years as a teller at Raytown Bank and later in the offices of Parkview-Gem before working in retail at the Jones Store Company, retiring in 1990. She is survived by: son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Frank and Mary Brooks, Winter Haven, FL; daughter and son-in-law Tori and Dick Michael, Blue Springs, MO; son, Chris Brooks, Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren: Tim and Valerie Michael, Lee's Summit, MO; Hollie and Darryl Shippy, Blue Springs, MO; Katie and Rev. Regan Stoops, Gardner, KS; and Ruth and Aaron Thornton, Lakeland, FL; seven great-grandchildren, Rev. Taylor Shippy, Waco TX; Payton Shippy, Blue Springs, MO; Trent and Olivia Michael, Lee's Summit, MO; and Carson, Jack and Hayden Stoops, Gardner, KS. She is also survived by: brother, Wyman and Jane Heath, Columbia, MO; sister, Bonita Robinson, Sturgeon, MO; and many nephews and nieces.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now