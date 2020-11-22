Dorothy Elizabeth KroneNovember 17, 2020Lee's Summit, Missouri - Dorothy Elizabeth Krone, 96, of Lee's Summit MO, died of COVID19 November 17, 2020.Dorothy was born February 10, 1924 in Independence Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents Carlos R Melton and Florence Elizabeth Melton, her brother Carlos Ray Melton Jr and her husband of 63 years, Henry Clifford Krone.Dorothy is survived by her extended loving family of children Caroline (Jim) Tilghman of Cape Girardeau MO, Susan (Harold) Wolfe of Deland FL, Mark (Karl Reque) Krone of Denver Co and Barbara (Bill) Jolley of Kansas City MO, grandmother of 6, step-grandmother of 2, great-grandmother of 13 in addition to nieces and nephews, cousins and honorary children and grandchildren.Dorothy was a loving and supportive wife and mother. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a Cub Scout Den Mother and a 4-H Leader. When Henry realized his life-long dream of living on a farm, she supported the adventure to become the Egg Lady delivering eggs on routes in Lee's Summit and Raytown, pruning Scotch Pine trees for the cut-your-own Christmas Tree Farm and planting flowers everywhere.Dorothy supported her children through help with science projects, 4-H projects and ensured that they each got educations to place them on a path to successful careers.One month before her youngest child graduated from high school, Dorothy re-entered the workforce and became the first female Dairy Price Inspector for the state of Missouri. She went on to become the scheduler for an orthodontist and then her favorite job, secretary of the Lee's Summit United Methodist Church.Dorothy was known for her hospitality, there was always an extra seat at the table, and she and Henry hosted friends and extended family at frequent dinners. If you met Dorothy more than once, you probably were on her birthday card list and would get a note written in her beautiful handwriting. When her church sponsored immigrant families she became close friends with families from Poland and Korea and stayed in touch with the children as the established families of their own.Dorothy enjoyed her grandchildren, she drove them to orthodontist appointments, made favorite foods and let them wander the farm as they pleased. When the oldest was born she made a teddy bear that was so loved, it became her go-to gift for every new grandchild and friend. She would buy appropriate bear material, sew it up and keep the "bear skins" on hand awaiting stuffing for the next baby's arrival. When great-grandchildren started she searched eBay for the old pattern and made her last three bears.Dorothy had an open heart and was much loved by many people.Private services will be held for the family.