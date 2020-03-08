|
|
Dorothy Ellen Bell Dorothy Ellen Bell, 92, Kansas City, MO passed away February 29, 2020. Dorothy was born on August 14, 1927 in King City, MO to Irvin and Fanny (Stillfield) Robertson. She moved to St. Joseph, MO during elementary school. She had one sister, Lucille Fern Cochran, and two brothers, Cletis & Sam Robertson. During high school, Dorothy worked cleaning houses. She moved to Kansas City in 1944-45, where she lived in YWCA housing and then went to the home of a YWCA volunteer renter, Miss Twitty. She met Paul Bell at the Frog Hop (he was a great dancer) where they gave adhoc lessons. They were married November 4, 1946. They had two children, Gary born in 1948, Janet born in 1953. Dorothy worked part-time as a secretary for the FAA and other government agencies. They lived in two homes both built by Paul, who retired from SWBT in 1986. She handled all finances and investments for the family -- she was ahead of her time. Dorothy gave accounting support for Gary's businesses in the 1990s and 2000s. She loved travelling, going to timeshares in the Caribbean, Hilton Head and the Florida Gulf Coast area. Dorothy cared for Paul when he started ailing, until his death. She helped to manage his more daunting challenges. Dorothy followed natural health practices and carefully studied supplements to address nominal, periodic aging challenges. She enjoyed good health until over 90, drove until 91 allowing her to remain at home with her children's help. Dorothy was a member of Swope Park Baptist Church in the 1960s and had deep Christian beliefs her whole life. She studied the Bible regularly and we know she is with the Lord she loved. A Committal Service will be held 2:00pm Wednesday, March 11, Mt. Moriah Cemetery South, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020