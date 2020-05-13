Dorothy Evelyn Narron Dorothy Evelyn Narron, 91, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on May 5th after a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease. She will be remembered for her fiery spirit and her devotion to her family and friends. Dorothy was born on September 28th, 1928 to Mildred and Rupert Schaller in Corder, MO. and on February 5, 1947, she was married to Wallace Narron of Miami, MO. They had 5 children. Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, her husband, 8 brothers and sisters, and two daughters, Carolyn Jean and Cheryl Lea. She is survived by three children, Ronald Narron of Lone Jack, MO, Sharon (Randy ) Cox of Buckner, MO and Greg (Cindy) Narron of Kingsville, MO, son-in-law Larry Burch of Lone Jack, MO, 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store