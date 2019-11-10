|
Dorothy Gaylen Hagemann Dorothy Gaylen Hagemann, 89, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019 at the Vineyard House in Overland Park, Kansas. Gaylen was born on November 2, 1929 in Henryetta, Oklahoma to Dorothy Mae Stormont and William Smith. She graduated from College High in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and then attended The Kansas City Art Institute where she met Donald J. Hagemann. They married, survived the Ruskin Heights tornado, and moved to Prairie Village, Kansas where they raised 3 children. In retirement, Gay and Don built and lived on High Meadows Ranch near Steamboat Springs, Colorado. In later years, they lived on Beaver Lake, Arkansas. Following Don's death in 2005, Gaylen moved to Leawood, Kansas, where she became a beloved and active member of the Leawood Presbyterian Church. Gaylen was known for her love of family, art, books, and collie dogs; her inquisitive mind; and all things outdoors. Gaylen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; and her granddaughter, Kristin. Gaylen is survived by her daughter Kim Pickell (Tim); Casey Cogburn (John); and son, David Hagemann, as well as 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for the love and care given Gaylen by the staff and her friends at Brighton Gardens in Prairie Village, Kansas; at The Vineyard House of Sunrise Senior Homes in Overland Park , Kansas; and by Ascend Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Leawood Presbyterian Church food pantry, 2715 W. 83rd St., Leawood, Kansas 66206. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Leawood Presbyterian Church .To leave condolences for the family, visit www.overlandparkchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019