Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Dorothy Grace White Dorothy Grace White, 88, of Kansas City, MO passed away on August 19, 2019 at Beautiful Savior Care Center. Dorothy is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Joseph S. White. Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 1:00pm followed by a 1:00pm Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 27 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial will take place in Green Lawn Cemetery. Cards may be sent to Joseph White at Beautiful Savior Home, Room 406, 1003 South Cedar St., Belton, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019
