Dorothy Harritt Dorothy Okun Harritt, of Overland Park, KS, died at home on April 20. Born on May 9, 1916 in Brooklyn, NY, Dorothy excelled as a student in school and life. During the war years she worked for the RCA where she rose to be the Director of the Research Development Lab. In 1947 she married her beloved husband, Leo, who predeceased her in 2001. Together they built a successful family business. Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Susan and husband Bill Butler of Jericho, VT; Ira and wife Leila of KCMO; and Amy Horn of San Rafael, CA. She is also survived by her precious granddaughters, Alanna Butler and husband Jacob Winterstein of Philadelphia, PA and Danielle Butler of Brooklyn, NY. She leaves behind beloved relatives and many Atriums friends, where she resided since 2005. Dorothy and Leo lived in Elizabeth and Maplewood, NJ and in Palm Beach, Fla. Dorothy will be remembered as an officer in the National Council of Jewish Women, a gifted bridge player, and a generous and kind person. A memorial service will take place at noon on May 5 at the Atriums, 7300 W. 107 St., OP, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a local food pantry are appreciated.

