Sister Dorothy Heideman

Sister Dorothy Heideman Obituary
Sister Dorothy Heideman Sister Dorothy (Mary Robert) Heideman, OSB, 89, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kans., died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the monastery. The vigil service will be Tuesday, September 3, at 7 p.m. in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there Wednesday, September 4, at 10:30 a.m. Sister Dorothy was born in Seneca, Kan., on Jan. 17, 1930, one of nine children of Fred and Laura Blocker Heideman. After graduating from Sts. Peter & Paul High School in Seneca in 1948, she received a scholarship to Mount St. Scholastica College. She entered the Mount community in 1949 and became a teacher. She taught at schools in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, California, Iowa, and Colorado. After receiving an M.S. in education from Creighton University, she was also a principal for several years. Earning a master's degree in library science from the University of Missouri - Columbia in 1980, she served as librarian at Donnelly College in Kansas City, Kan., from 1981-87 and Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan., from 1987-2000. After her retirement, she worked in the monastery library. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Richard and Lawrence Heideman, and her sisters Leona Conwell, Mary Cooper, Gertrude Lazalere and Joan Wenger. She is survived by brothers Hubert (Mae) and Fred (Geri) Heideman and by nieces, nephews, and her monastic family. Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home (www.arensbergpruett.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site (www.mountosb.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019
