Rev. Dorothy "Dotty" Hoopes

Rev. Dorothy "Dotty" Hoopes Obituary
Rev. Dorothy "Dotty" Hoopes Rev. Dorothy "Dotty" Hoopes, 91, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Dotty was a remarkable woman, with a life filled with faith, service, and family. She was preceded in death her husband, John (Jack) Hoopes. She leaves her children: John, Jr. (Bonnie), Patrick (Eileen), Margo, Gayle and David (Crystal); 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Services at Red Bridge United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Celebration of Life at Carnegie Village on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Inurnment at Mount Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Baby Grace c/o Red Bridge United Methodist Church or to the American Foundation for the Blind. For further information and to leave condolences visit www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019
