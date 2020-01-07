Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Dorothy Jane Coonce

Dorothy Jane Coonce Obituary
Dorothy Jane Coonce Dorothy J. (Seller) Coonce, age 94, passed away on January 5, 2020 at Hidden Lake Care Center. Dorothy grew up in Roeland Park, KS. She attended St. Agnes Catholic grade school and Shawnee Mission North High School. Dorothy worked at Rupert Die Casting Company during World War II where she met her late husband. She also worked at Research Hospital for 20 years as a unit secretary in the psychiatric ward. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret Seller, a brother, John Seller and her husband, Russel H. Coonce. Dorothy is survived by daughter, Joyce (Coonce) Thorman of Raytown, MO., her son, John R Coonce of the home, 3 grandchildren; Kimberly Thorman, Christopher Thorman (Roxeanne) and Tina Coonce, 7 great great grandchildren; Melissa, Mazalea, Alexis, Dakota, Skyler, Krislyn and Chloe, 2 sisters, Barbara Campbell (Pat) and Mary Ellen Byrne both of Kansas City and a brother, Donald E. Seller of Independence, MO. A wake will be held Wednesday, January 8, at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO from 6-8 pm. Burial will be Thursday at 10 am at Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivera Rd., Lenexa, KS 66215. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to KC Pet Project, or American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 7, 2020
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
