Dorothy Jane Winchell
August 19, 1924 - September 24, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Dorothy Jane Winchell died on September 24, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a resident of Overland Park, Kansas when she died. Dorothy was born August 19, 1924 in Washington, Indiana to Hilda (Steinwedel) and Oswald C. Frey. She was baptized as a child of God in the Steinwedel home in Seymour, Indiana on October 19, 1924 (because it was thought she was too old to be baptized in the church). Dorothy attended parochial elementary schools and was confirmed April 10, 1938 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Topeka, Kansas. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis in January, 1942.
Dorothy was the oldest of four children in her family, three girls and a boy. She worked as a federal government employee for 22 years, retiring from the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board in 1989. She also worked 19 years in the private sector, including nine years as a secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mission, Kansas where she was a member from 1957 until she died. She was active in the Lutheran church all her life. She loved sports and played softball, tennis, and golf and bowled. In later years she enjoyed watching football, golf and baseball.
She married John S. Winchell in 1954 and they were blessed with two children, Patricia and John, Jr. They lived in Wichita, Kansas until 1957 when they moved to Prairie Village, Kansas where they lived at the same address for 48 years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband John who died in April 2000 and by her sisters, Shirley Drews and Patricia Gillenwater. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Winchell and Patricia's husband, Michael Dwyer; her son John Winchell and his wife Kay; her grandchildren Kevin Dwyer, Tom Dwyer, Chelsea Mammen Carter, Lacey Mammen and Spencer Mammen; and her brother, the Rev. John D. Frey and his wife Judy.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church 5601 W. 62nd St. Mission, KS 66202 on October 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the charity of your choice
.