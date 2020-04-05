|
|
Dorothy Jean (Cochran) Branner 6/20/1926 - 3/28/2020 A lifelong resident of Kansas City MO preferred to be called Jean. Graduated Westport HS in 1944 and attended Jr College. She worked processing gasoline ration tickets during WWII. Married to Charles W (Fritz) Branner 1945 and joined him briefly in Corpus Christi TX. Returned to Kansas City and raised a family of 4. She taught ballet and tap dancing in her home and worked at various retail positions. She took a job at her brother's window treatment business and started her own custom pillow and bedspread business until her retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Cochran, brother John, husband, son John R (Bob) Branner and grandson Chris Orpin. She leaves three children, Linda J Maude, Wayne M (Linda) and Steve D (Ronda). She has also leaves 9 grandkids, 20 great-grand kids and 5 great-great-grand kids and an example of devotion to her family that will be sorely missed. Burial at Mt. Muncie, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020