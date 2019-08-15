|
Dorothy Jean (Peek) Miller Dorothy Jean (Peek) Miller, a life-long resident of Kansas City, KS passed away on August 13th, 2019. Dottie, as she was affectionately known, was born to Kate (Erskine) and Ernest Peek on November 26, 1928 in KCK and was raised in the Armourdale area. John Reedy became her stepfather at a young age and she called him the best father in the world. She was always happy to share her stories of that time and place, especially of surviving the '51 flood and of riding the streetcar to her job at Emory, Bird, Thayer at 12th and Main in KCMO. She attended St. Thomas Grade School and was a proud graduate and class officer at Bishop Ward High School, class of 1946. Dottie attended Mount St. Scholastica College for women where she played basketball and returned home from college to accept a position at the Muelbach Brewery as bookkeeper. She later worked as Deputy Chief to the City Clerk of KCK until she married Mathew Miller on August 30, 1951. Dottie and Matt raised six children within shouting distance of St. Peter's Cathedral where she generally attended daily mass until her health began to fail. At 4'10", although small in stature, she was always feisty, fun and in charge. Of that, there is no doubt. A simple "You people!" from Dottie commanded the attention of anyone present. Dottie was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 51 years Matt Miller, infant son Paul, her daughter Mary Miller, her grandson Louis Scherzer, her brother Ernest Peek and son-in-law Danny Gerkovich. She is survived by her daughters Patty Gerkovich Ingraham (Anna, Nick, Leah, Claire, Patrice), Cathy (Harry) Scherzer (Katie, Robert, Harry, Louie) and sons Tim (Julie) Miller (Matt, Sally, Megan), Bill (Brenda) Miller (Betsy, Jake), and Joe (Stacia) Miller (Caroline, Hayden) and Louie's fiancé Ellie Long. She was surrounded and loved by 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren who all have a little of Grandma Dot in them, including a love of her fried tacos. Services at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 416 N. 14th St., Kansas City, KS, will include a Rosary at 9 a.m. on Saturday August 17, 2019, and a funeral wake from 9:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral mass at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cathedral of St. Peter, Resurrection Catholic School, Bishop Ward High School or a focusing on the care of children. Our family would like to thank the staff members of The Piper and of Catholic Community Hospice for their love and care of our mom. #wearredlipstick #Irish (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 15, 2019