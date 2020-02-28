Home

Dorothy Jean Muck Dorothy Jean (O'Donnell) Muck, 91, passed away February 25, 2020 at her home in Lenexa, KS. Dorothy was born January 23, 1929 in Hutchinson, KS to John Charles & Lulu O'Donnell. She was preceded in death in by her parents & her husband of 61 years, Wendell Claude Muck. Dorothy is survived by three sons Steve (Susie), Larry (Mary), & Fred (Diddy), eight grandchildren & thirteen great-grandchildren. Her Memorial Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 29 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 5400 West 75th St., Prairie Village, KS & a Celebration of Life will be held in Southridge at Lakeview Village, 9100 Park St. Lenexa, KS following the service from 3-5:00pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2020
