Dorothy Jean Sheldon Dorothy Jean James Sheldon, of Stilwell, KS passed away on March 19, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, March 22nd from 6-8 pm at the McGilley & Frye Funeral Home, 105 E. Loula, Olathe, KS. Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 am, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Overland Park, KS. Dorothy was born on September 2, 1940 in Johnson County, KS. Dorothy's career was in the banking industry. She worked for The Mission Bank as a Bookkeeper and Valley View State Bank for 18 years as a Teller and Branch Manager at the Metcalf South branch. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star Gardner Chapter # 236 and served as the District Deputy. She was preceded in death by her father Andy John James, mother Lula Mae Lawler James, brother John Robert James & sister-in-law Barbara Jean Cordell James. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, William C. Sheldon, daughter Cindy Frazer & her husband Michael, sons Christopher Frazer & wife Amanda & great granddaughter Melanie Jane, son Cordell Frazer, daughter Jeannette Howe & husband Kevin, brother Jerry James, sister-in-law Betty Kisinger James & many nieces & nephews. Memorial contributions may be to the or to the . Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilley-frye.com

