Dorothy Jeanne Altenhofen Dorothy Jeanne Altenhofen, 92, of Kansas City, MO passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born August 1, 1927 in Kansas City, MO, daughter of William J. Buessing and Mary E. Koch. Dorothy graduated from Baileyville High School in 1945 and attended St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in St. Joseph, MO. She married Donald Edward Altenhofen on April 8, 1948 in Baileyville, KS. They were married for 52 years and were proud parents of seven children. Dorothy worked at the Visiting Nurses Association and served as a lay minister at St. Charles Borromeo, delivering communion to the homebound. She was an active member of the St. Charles Borromeo Parish for over 50 years. Dorothy is survived by her children: Keith (Kathy) Altenhofen, Donna Buchanan, Juanita (Tom) Helmers, James Altenhofen, Teresa (Brad) Schriewer and Stephen (Merritt) Altenhofen; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William and Peter Buessing; husband, Donald and son, Wayne. Visitation will be at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 900 NE Shady LN Dr, Kansas City, MO 64118 at 9:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, with Rosary at 9:30, funeral mass at 10:00 am, and the rite of committal at 11:00 at Terrace Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 801 NW 108th St, Kansas City, MO 64155. Lunch will be served at St. Charles Borromeo at noon, downstairs in Borromeo Hall.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019