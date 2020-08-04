Dorothy Joan (Platt - McNeill) Strahm Dorothy Joan (Platt - McNeill) Strahm, 97, passed away on July 29, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1923 in Kansas City, Kansas to James E. and Irene R. (Tate) Platt. Dorothy was one of 4 children: older sister, Elizabeth "Betty" J. Drown (Platt); younger brother, James E. Platt Jr.; and younger sister, Mary M. Massey (Platt). Her parents and all siblings preceded her in death. Dorothy was married to Leo Jake McNeill on June 15, 1957 in Parsons, Kansas. Leo subsequently passed away from pancreatic cancer on February 11, 1968; Dorothy had 3 children with him. Dorothy married Matthias John Strahm V, her husband of 48 years, on April 26, 1972 in Prairie Village, Kansas and he survives. Surviving are her 3 children: Jeannine M. Wolf (Stephen A.) of Loudon, Tennessee; Colin Brett McNeill (Kim E.) of Kokomo, Indiana and Michelle D. Koerner of Leo, Indiana. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and their spouses: and eight great-grandchildren. Dorothy was baptized, attended catechism classes and was confirmed as a member of the St. Peters Roman Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kansas while growing up. She attended Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated in 1941. Upon graduation, her first job was hand folding greeting cards for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City. She subsequently had a position in the commercial credit department with Transcontinental and Western Airlines (later, Trans World Airlines) and worked for TWA for 16 years while single. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha, Kansas. A Holy Catholic Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha with visitation to follow from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Graveside service will following at the Bern Apostolic Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, Kansas or to the Sabetha Apostolic Christian Home "Nursing Home Replacement Project". Dorothy and Matt have received outstanding care from this facility for past 7 years.



