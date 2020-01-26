Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Johnson

Dorothy Johnson Obituary
Dorothy Johnson Dorothy Johnson, 85, of Leawood Kansas, formerly of Kansas City Missouri, passed away January 22, 2020. Dorothy was born November 1, 1935, in Kansas City Missouri to Arthur and Dorothy Bergner. Dottie attended the University of Missouri and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. It was at the University of Missouri that she met William Johnson, Jr. Dottie and Bill married June 19, 1954. Together they had 3 boys. Although raising 3 boys into wonderful young men was her main focus, she also enjoyed gardening, reading and a daily crossword puzzle challenge with her sister. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Nancy Sheil. Dottie is survived by her husband, William Johnson. Jr of the home, sons William III (Nancy), Cliff (Tammy) and Stephen (Brenda). Grandchildren include Micaela, Andrew, Arthur, Ashley, Cole, Braden and McKenna, and Great-grandchildren Ryker and Kennedy. Her loving dog Snuggles also survives her. Private Services. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020
