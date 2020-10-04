Dorothy Johnston

February 6, 1935 - September 25, 2020

Sandy, Oregon - Dorothy Louise Johnston died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home in Sandy. She was 85.

She was born, Dorothy Louise Suiter on February 6, 1935 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Howard and Liliane (Suggs)Suiter. She was raised in Moline, Kansas and graduated from Moline High School in 1953.

After graduating from high school, she began her life long career with Trans World Airlines (TWA) and retired in 1990. From 1953 until 1983 she lived in Kansas City, Missouri and later moved to Los Angeles, California until 1987. Dorothy moved to Sandy in 2011 to live near her son.

Surviving are her children, Jeff Kucera of Sandy, Vicki Strange of Kansas City, Missouri, Patrick Kucera of Denver, Colorado, Kimberly Taylor of Pueblo, Colorado and Todd Johnston of Robertsdale, Alabama and her grand-dog Bella.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to your local animal shelter.





