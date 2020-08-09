1/1
Dorothy Jones Baker
1921 - 2020
Dorothy Jones Baker Dorothy Agnes Baker, 98, of Raymore, Missouri passed away on August 5, 2020. She was laid to rest at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131. Dorothy was born on November 12, 1921 in De Kalb, Missouri the daughter of J. Bryan and Mamie A. (Pitts) Jones. She moved to Kansas City in 1933. She married Earl H. Baker on September 13, 1941 and assisted with his Construction business. Since August of 1980 she has enjoyed living, working and volunteering at Foxwood Springs. She was a member of Raymore Christian Church, Past Matron of Elizabeth Chapter #142, Belton, OES and Tops Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Baker, brother, Gilbert Jones, sister, Paulina Terval, and niece, Pamela Harper. She is survived by a brother, Virgil Jones (Roxana) Golden, Missouri and nieces and nephews whom she loved very much; Gary Gant, Linda Kirsch, Steve Jones, and Sherri Jones. Memorials may be made to Foxwood Springs Resident Council for Fellowship of John Fund, Box 701, Raymore, Missouri 64083 or Raymore Christian Church, P.O. Box 680, Raymore, Missouri 64083.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
