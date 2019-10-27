|
Dorothy Josephine Murphy Spezze Dorothy Josephine was born in Gallup, NM. She was the sixth of ten children born to James Edward and Clara Peternel Murphy. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Cathedral High School in Gallup, graduating valedictorian of her class in 1954. She graduated from Marymount College in Salina, KS in 1958. She also earned her MA in Business Ed from Northern Arizona University. Dorothy served as a teacher and administrator for 42 years at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, KS. In addition to teaching typing and business classes, she served as alumni director and was the moderator of the cheerleading and pep clubs. She married Ralph on March 18th, 1997, at St. Elizabeth's Church in KCMO. Home and family were her major life interests. She and Ralph bought a house in Leawood, KS, where she immediately set to work creating the home of their dreams. She was pre-deceased by her parents, James and Clara Murphy, siblings Jimmy, Bill, Larry, Geraldine, Margaret Murphy and Mary Kaye Blickenderfer. She is survived by her husband Ralph, Leawood, KS, and three sisters; Patricia Tomljanovich of El Paso, TX, Barbara Dawes of Manhattan, KS and Frances Coody and husband, Carl, of Edmond, OK. Services will be held on Friday November 1st at St. Elizabeth Church, 2 E. 75th St, Kansas City, MO 64114. Visitation will be 9am-10am, Memorial Mass 10am with a luncheon to follow. Private burial at the National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dorothy Murphy Spezze Scholarship Fund at Bishop Miege High School 5041 Reinhardt Dr, Roeland Park, KS 66205. For Full tribute see www.signaturefunerals.com. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019