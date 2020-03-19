Home

Dorothy Kennedy Dorothy Kennedy, 85, of Sedalia, MO, passed away on Sunday, March 15, at her assisted-living home in Jefferson City, MO. No public funeral is planned at this time, but a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sedalia. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Friends are encouraged to view the complete obituary and sign the guestbook online at www. mclaughlinfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 19, 2020
