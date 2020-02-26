|
|
Dorothy Kirkendoll Dorothy Kirkendoll, 94, passed away February 23, 2020. Dorothy was born in Kansas City, MO and lived in Johnson County, KS most of her life. She was the office manager for Mountain Valley Water before retiring in 1989. She had been a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority since 1944. Dorothy was preceded in death by Paul, her husband of 60 years, and her beloved granddaughter, Adrienne Corker. She is survived by her son, Ed (Jennifer) Kirkendoll of West Windsor, NJ, daughter, Carol (Sam) Corker of Overland Park, KS; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Friday, February 28 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. The family suggests memorial contributions to Outpacing Melanoma Foundation, 11939 Noland St., Overland Park, KS 66213.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020