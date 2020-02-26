Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kirkendoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Kirkendoll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Kirkendoll Obituary
Dorothy Kirkendoll Dorothy Kirkendoll, 94, passed away February 23, 2020. Dorothy was born in Kansas City, MO and lived in Johnson County, KS most of her life. She was the office manager for Mountain Valley Water before retiring in 1989. She had been a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority since 1944. Dorothy was preceded in death by Paul, her husband of 60 years, and her beloved granddaughter, Adrienne Corker. She is survived by her son, Ed (Jennifer) Kirkendoll of West Windsor, NJ, daughter, Carol (Sam) Corker of Overland Park, KS; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Friday, February 28 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. The family suggests memorial contributions to Outpacing Melanoma Foundation, 11939 Noland St., Overland Park, KS 66213.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -