|
|
Dorothy Louise (Carlson) Saplata 1922-2019 Dorothy L. Saplata, 96, of Kansas City, passed March 23, 2019. All services held at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 NW Hwy 9, KCMO 64152, on Thurs., Mar. 28th. Visitation beginning at 10am, Rosary prayed at 11am, with Mass of Christian Burial following. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Rudy Saplata; parents Joe and Gladys Carlson; sister Lucille Warner; and grandson Jacob Boyd. Dorothy is survived by her son Dick Saplata (Anne); daughters Elaine Leander (John), Jean Brodie (Al), Mary Jo Boyd (Tim); sister Gwenith Blake; brother Jim Carlson (Marlene); six grandchildren; one step granddaughter; five great grandchildren; five step great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bishop Sullivan Center, 6435 Truman Rd., KCMO 64126. Full obituary and photo gallery at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 27, 2019