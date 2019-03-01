|
Dorothy M. Battagler Dorothy Marie (Watson) Battagler, 93, of Missouri City, passed away February 27, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am, on Monday, March 4, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 205 N. Forest, Liberty, MO 64068. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 pm at Union Baptist Church Cemetery near Orrick, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Generations Ministry Fund at St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Dorothy was born September 23, 1925, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Leon and Esther (Carey) Watson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; son, Gregory Battagler; and brothers, William and Richard Watson. Dorothy retired as a distribution manager for Sun Publications. She was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Survivors include nieces, Phyllis Watson, Jackie Johnson (Gary) and Mary Stewart (Michael); nephews, Timothy, Chris, Steve and James Watson; as well as many great nieces and nephews, other family members and friends. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2019