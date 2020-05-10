Dorothy M. Evans Dorothy M. Evans, 87, Peoria, Arizona formerly of Kansas City, KS died May 3, 2020 from a heart attack. She was born August 28, 1932 to Helen and Ralph Furlong and was one of four children. She is survived by three children, Mark Evans (Nancy), Shelley McCann (Gary) and Mike Evans (Debbie), grandchildren Glenne Evans, Kara Evans, Rene Evans, Heather Bargas, Meghan Theiss, Brooke Evans and Mindy Camren, great grandchildren Hannah Bargas, Jenna Bargas, Landon Evans, Macie Little, Chase Theiss, Tucker Theiss and Lola Theiss and sister Jeanette Goodall. She was a 1951 graduate of Wyandotte High School. She and her husband Don Evans were owners of Don Evans Florist until their retirement. While saying goodbye is never easy, we are thankful she was ready to meet her Lord and Savior. Mom we will miss you each and every day. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.