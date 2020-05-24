Dorothy M. Firmin Dorothy May (Calvert) Firmin was born May 6, 1923 to Richard and Dora (Day) Calvert in Liberty, MO, the eldest of four girls. She passed in her daughter Dora's care, with supervision of Crossroads Hospice, early May 17, 2020. Dorothy graduated from Liberty HS in 1941, and received an art scholarship to Monticello Female Seminary College in Illinois but declined it. She married Paul Gabbert and had one daughter, Myra Sue, in 1947. She married James Firmin in 1951, and two daughters were born, Roma in 1955 and Dora in 1961. Dorothy became an antique connoisseur of sorts. She was generous to a fault and enjoyed bestowing lovely gifts from her collections. She enjoyed learning culinary arts, was a loyal customer of Andre's on the Plaza and claimed to be their first customer. She and Dad loved to dance the West Coast swing and on occasion did so into their late 80's. Dorothy enjoyed edgy comedy, music, live stage theater, and was an avid eclectic reader. She and Dad traveled often with their dear friends the Bookers. Her favorite TV shows were Judge Judy and Forensic Files. Until recently, she could be heard on any given occasion singing loudly, beloved songs of her past at the nursing home. Dorothy's first job during WWII was at Lake City. The majority of her career was in office management in the Fitness industry: European Health Spa, KC Fitness, International Fitness, Bally's and Gold's Gym. She retired at age 70 and drove until age 91. Our momma was glamorous, and a stellar, eclectic, intellectual, righteous woman indeed. She was always nurturing, protective, a confidante, and all in all, our hero. Her life was filled with love, health and longevity. Dorothy knew and loved her husband Jim nearly 70 years before he passed on January 15, 2019, at the age of 95. She leaves behind daughters: Myra Williams (Del) of Waterford, CA, Sandra Willis (Allen) of St. Joseph, MO, Roma and Dora Firmin of KCMO; grandchildren: Jahnna, Lisa and their spouses, Joey (Marissa), Shelly (Darren), Brandon (Amanda), Tia (Derek), Tara (Tim) and Bonita; her youngest sister Lora (age 92); nieces: Karen, Linda, Kay, Daria and their families; 25 great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. The family will announce a memorial in honor of James and Dorothy sometime this summer. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.