Dorothy M Geary Dorothy M Geary, 91, entered into everlasting life surrounded by loving family Nov 20, 2019. She was born Oct 9, 1928 to Hugh and Marie Mullen. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Shawnee and faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin and brother Ralph Mullen. Dorothy is survived by her children, Teresa Wohlner, Mary Florea, Susan Geary and Richard Geary; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation 9:30-10:30, Nov 30 at St Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Mass, graveside service and 11:30 luncheon at the church to follow. Donations to Shawnee Community Center or Catholic Charities of N.E.KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 26, 2019