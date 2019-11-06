Kansas City Star Obituaries
Dorothy M. Hewett Dorothy M. Hewett, 91, of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Healthcare Resort of Leawood. Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Later that year she was married to Edward L. (Leon) Hewett. They were married for 47 years before his passing in 1994. Dorothy worked much of her life as an administrative assistant for Dunn & Bradstreet, Dodson Insurance Group, Baptist Home Health and Consolidated Brokers Insurance Services. She loved to dance (especially square-dancing). She enjoyed crocheting, reading, camping, traveling and spending time with many of her dear friends and especially time with her family. During her retired years, she enjoyed volunteering for her church and Overland Park Regional Hospital. Dorothy greatest joy was being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her family. In her last years, her biggest smiles and brightest twinkles in her eyes was when her great-grandchildren were brought to see her. She was preceded in death by her husband Leon, parents, John and Francis Meitner, and her brother, Raymond Meitner. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Linda Renfro, Becky Parker (husband Mickey), Cindy McCall (husband Greg); five grandsons: Dennis Hyre, Erik Hyre, Chris Parker, Jeff Parker, Zach McCall; and seven great-grandchildren: Kierra and Alex Hyre, Hayley, Sydney, and Graysyn Hyre, Sophia and Sloan Parker; along with nieces and nephews. The family suggest contributions to the Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019
