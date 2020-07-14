1/
Dorothy M. Isabell
Dorothy M. Isabell Dorothy M. Isabell, 92, died on July, 9. Dorothy was born on June 26th to Thomas and Francis Manlove in LaCygne, Kansas. They proceed her in death, as does the love of her life, husband, Robert Isabell Sr. She is survived by her children Janet, Robert, Michael, Richard and Chrissy as well as 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Dorothy and Bob loved to square dance and round dance and belonged to many dance clubs over the years. Dorothy also loved to sing and expressed that passion through karaoke. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Porter Funeral Home, KCK with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, KCK. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
