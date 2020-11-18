Dorothy Mariane Agin
November 15, 2020
Columbus, Ohio - Dorothy Mariane Agin, 100, formerly of Kansas City, KS passed peacefully November 15 at The Forum at Knightsbridge, Columbus, OH. Dorothy was born December 29, 1919 in Mercier, KS, grew up in Salina, KS and was a resident of Kansas City for most of her adult life before moving to Columbus, OH eleven years ago. Dorothy was preceded in death by husband Gerald, parents Mathias and Emma Weber and eight siblings.
Family has always been the focus of Dorothy's life, and she worked in clerical positions to help raise and educate their three children. Her passion for sewing lovely dresses, play clothes and items for our home was patiently passed on to her daughters. She is survived by Janice Burgess (Don) of Toronto, ON, Ronald Agin (Sue Ellen) of Melbourne Beach, FL, and Colleen Dixon (Ron) of Westerville, OH, seven grandchildren,and fourteen great-grandchildren. We are grateful to have had such a wonderful, loving mother all these years, and it was a joy to our family to gather in celebration of her 100th birthday.
A private family service November 23 will be followed by interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.