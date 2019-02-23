Dorothy "Dottie" M. Dutton Dorothy "Dottie" Marie Dutton passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, with her daughter, Nancy and son, Ron at her side. Dottie was born on June 11, 1922, to Joe and Sylvia Fleming. She attended Northside Grade School, Liberty Junior High School, Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Junior College. Dottie was the first usherette hired at the Fox Theatre in 1940. She was also crowned as the very first basketball homecoming queen at Hutchinson Junior College in 1941. Dottie worked at Southwestern Bell as a long-distance operator and supervisor. In 1943, she went to California to work at a defense plant, doing her part as a member of the 'Greatest Generation' to support our fighting men and women overseas. Dottie married James 'Jimmy' Dutton, the love of her life on April 19, 1946, after he returned home from serving as a naval aviator in the Pacific. Dottie was preceded in death by Jimmy and son, Mike. She is survived by: daughter, Nancy Dutton of Peoria, Arizona; son, Ron Dutton and wife Dawn of Overland Park, Kansas; and daughter-in-law, Linda Dutton of Olathe, Kansas; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Dottie and Jimmy were long-time members of the Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, where they enjoyed many years of fun, golf, dancing and gin rummy with many close and special friends. They not only belonged to Prairie Dunes but to The Highlands Golf Club and Carey Park Golf Courses. They began their adventure to Sun City, Arizona, as snowbirds in 1985, and moved there permanently to their condominium on Lakes West Golf Course in 1992. Dottie and Jimmy were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Hutchinson throughout their lives. Dottie truly had a love for life and love for others, beginning with all of her family and extending to the many wonderful friendships she enjoyed in both Hutchinson and Sun City until her final day. She was always loving, caring, kind and interested in others. She had a wit and charm about her and was always there to be the voice of wisdom for her children and grandchildren throughout her life. Dottie loved life! At the age of 94, she made a list of 'Things I Love', which included: Jimmy, family, friends, golf, music, dancing, KU basketball, hummingbirds, moon over the palm trees, dogs, flowers, hamburgers and steak, licorice and cinnamon bears from Smith's Market, coffee, watching movies, Hubert Law's "Amazing Grace", Richard Gere, Michael Bubl‚, shoes, her golf cart, ice cream drumsticks, grilled cheese sandwiches, and the scent of Royal Copenhagen - Jimmy's favorite cologne. Mom, we miss you dearly, but celebrate that you are now at peace in God's kingdom and again with Daddy and Mike. A memorial service will be held on April 19, 2019 (Dottie and Jimmy's wedding anniversary), at Elliott Funeral Home in Hutchinson, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m., with graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Dottie's honor to Boys & Girls Club of Hutchinson, 111 N. Walnut, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2019