Dorothy Marie Rexrode Kirk A Celebration of Life for Dorothy Marie Rexrode Kirk, 85, Lawrence, will be at 10 am Saturday, March 9, at 360 Church, with the Rev. Rick Burwick officiating. A visitation will be held Friday, March 8 from 7:00-8:30 pm at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Dorothy died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Brandon Woods at Alvamar. She was born on June 25, 1933 to Roland Roy and Mabel Priscilla (Martin) Rexrode at Fort Logan (Denver), Colorado. With the exception of a few years during elementary school in San Bernardino, California, Dorothy attended public schools in rural Douglas County and Lawrence public schools. She graduated from Lawrence Liberty Memorial High School in 1951. She then earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1956 and a Master's Degree in 1972 from the University of Kansas, both from the School of Education. Her teaching career began in Sigel School No. 8, a one-room rural Douglas County Schoolhouse, from 1956 through 1958. Following stints at Pleasant Grove School and at Kaw Valley School, she spent the rest of her career serving in many capacities in DeSoto, Kansas (USD 232) from 1963 until her retirement in 1993. During that time, she was Principal of DeSoto Elementary from 1975 through 1986. Twice she was elected as President of the Teacher's Association, was a member of the National Education Association (NEA), and was a Life Member of the Kansas NEA. Along with her daughter, mother, and two sons, she appeared on 5 episodes of ABC-TV's "Family Feud" game show in September, 1978. The family presented host Richard Dawson with a stuffed Kansas Jayhawk and proceeded to win four consecutive shows! She married Carl O. Kirk (US Air Force) in June, 1953, and had three children during her first marriage: A daughter Carla J. Wicks (Ken) of Fort Worth, Texas (US Air Force), a son Lloyd C. Kirk (Lisa) of Lenexa, Kansas (US Air Force), and another son Kyle R. Kirk of Eudora, Kanas (US Army). Her second marriage was to Gene Kirk (US Navy) of Pueblo, Colorado in June 1990 and she became step-mother to his children Darlene and Brian. She was extremely proud to enjoy 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was certified as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution's Heritage Club in December of 2013. Later, she became of a member of the Lions Club International, serving in the Lawrence Noon Lions Club and gaining election to the Club's Board of Directors. She was preceded in death by her father (while serving in the US Army), mother, aunt and uncle Bigsby, husband Gene, and a grandchild Paul Joseph Stock (while serving in the US Navy). She is survived by daughter Carla, and sons Lloyd and Kyle. Memorial contributions are suggested to either the Lawrence Noon Lions Club or the Lawrence 360 Church, in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS, 66044. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com

