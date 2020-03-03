Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home
1941 Hwy 63
Jefferson City, MO 65109
573-893-5251
Dorothy Marie Witthar

Dorothy Marie Witthar Dorothy Marie Mischlich Witthar, 94, formerly of Kansas City, died Friday, February 28, 2020. On September 30, 1961, in Kansas City she married Robert Lee Witthar who died June 29, 2008. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 2nd, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home Jefferson City, MO, prayer service 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Cathedral of Saint Joseph, Jefferson City. Burial Tuesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, Missouri. Tributes for family can be posted on www.dulletrimble.com website.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020
