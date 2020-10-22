1/
Dorothy Marra
1930 - 2020
Dorothy Marra
August 1, 1930 - October 18, 2020
Independence, Missouri - On Sunday, October 18th, Dorothy Marra, age 90, died in her home surrounded by family. She was a devoted wife, the supportive and loving mother of four children and the cherished grandmother of two. Dorothy was born August 22, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees in English from St. Teresa's College (1952) and St. Louis University (1954), respectively. On July 21, 1954 she married Daniel Marra, beginning a 66-year journey together that included becoming an honorary Italian, mastering the pastas and sauces of her mother-in-law and embracing an extended family of rowdy in-laws, nieces and a nephew!
Dorothy shared her love of the written word throughout her life, teaching college English, publishing dozens of children's plays and short stories, helping adults write their life stories, and authoring three historical books.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her father Walter, mother Gladys, brother Johnny, and son-in-law David Jonassen (Rose). She is survived by her husband Dan, children Paul, Mike (Kathy), Rose and Carol (Lee) and grandchildren Ryan and Elise, sister Shirley Wolfanger, brothers Charles and Mike Brandt, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation (Friday October 23, 6 – 8 pm, Rosary at 5:45) and Mass of Christian Burial (Saturday October 24, 10 am) will both be held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church (9020 E 51 Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133). Donations are suggested to The Wolfner Library for the Visually Impaired, or the Sisters of St. Francis. Send checks to: Friends of Wolfner Talking Book Library P.O. Box 440147, St. Louis, MO 63144-0147 OR The Sisters of St. Francis (2100 Noland Rd., Independence, MO 64050).



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Rosary
05:45 PM
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163536555
