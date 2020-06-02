Dorothy Mary Jesberg Dorothy Mary Jesberg, 90, Gardner, Kansas passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society, Olathe, Kansas. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church 555 W. Main, Gardner, Kansas 66030 with Rosary at 9:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111. Dorothy, one of seven children, was born on July 12, 1929 in Lenexa, Kansas to Maximillion William and Irene (Klein) Hoehn. She grew up in Lenexa, Kansas. Dorothy married Ernest Gene Jesberg on June 25, 1949 in Lenexa, Kansas. They lived in Lenexa for 43 years before moving to their dream farm in Wellsville, Kansas in 1992 and later due to health and age to Gardner, Kansas in 2014. Dorothy battled Multiple Sclerosis since 1960 and faithfully accepted and lived with this disease for 60 years. She was a firm believer in the power of prayer and had tremendous faith in God. Dorothy was most often seen with a rosary or prayer cards in her hands, praying for family and others. She endured many hardships in her life, but never complained. Dorothy treasured the time she spent with her family. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church. She will be extremely missed by all who knew and loved her. Dorothy is survived by her son Michael and wife Dawn Jesberg, Spring Hill, Kansas; grandchildren: Jeremy and wife Melissa Jesberg, Paola, Kansas, Ethan Jesberg, Spring Hill, Kansas, Shannon and husband Andy Gilmore, Kansas City, Missouri and Sam and wife Abby Jesberg, Overland Park, Kansas; sister Rita DeBrabander, Lenexa; Kansas; brother Leo and wife Margie Hoehn, Paola, Kansas and sister-in-law Barbara Hoehn, Wellsville, Kansas and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gene of 67 years; sister Florence Austin; brothers: Ralph, Art and Cecil Hoehn.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 2, 2020.