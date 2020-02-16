|
Dorothy May Woodley Dorothy May (Martin) Woodley, 102, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Saint Luke's Hospital. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Holmeswood Baptist Church, 9700 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131 at 1 PM. Dorothy was born on February 6, 1918 in Kansas City, MO. She married Logan A. Woodley on March 27th, 1937. She played an essential role in the development and success of Woodley Boiler & Welding Company. Dorothy was a longtime member of the Holmeswood Baptist Church. She especially enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, fly fishing, and growing roses. Dorothy and Logan lived in Sun City, AZ and Almont, CO during retirement. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest W. Martin and Ruth Ellen (Baldwin) Martin, sister Ellen Harvey and brother Leonard Martin. She is survived by two children: Charles Steven (Steve) Woodley of Tulsa, OK, and Kathleen (Woodley) Jennings and her husband James A. Jennings of Prairie Village, KS. Dorothy was a tremendous support to and an integral part of the lives of her four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren: Kirk Woodley (Cynthia) Blake Woodley (Debbie), Beth McNeill (JP) and Christy Purcell (Jeff), and great-grandchildren: Carly, Lauren, Avery, Evan, and Grant Woodley, Zoe and Levi Purcell, Hannah and Mitchell McNeill. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holmeswood Baptist Church or a Charity of donor's choice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020