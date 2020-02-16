Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Holmeswood Baptist Church,
9700 Holmes Rd
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Woodley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy May Woodley


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy May Woodley Obituary
Dorothy May Woodley Dorothy May (Martin) Woodley, 102, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Saint Luke's Hospital. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Holmeswood Baptist Church, 9700 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131 at 1 PM. Dorothy was born on February 6, 1918 in Kansas City, MO. She married Logan A. Woodley on March 27th, 1937. She played an essential role in the development and success of Woodley Boiler & Welding Company. Dorothy was a longtime member of the Holmeswood Baptist Church. She especially enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, fly fishing, and growing roses. Dorothy and Logan lived in Sun City, AZ and Almont, CO during retirement. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest W. Martin and Ruth Ellen (Baldwin) Martin, sister Ellen Harvey and brother Leonard Martin. She is survived by two children: Charles Steven (Steve) Woodley of Tulsa, OK, and Kathleen (Woodley) Jennings and her husband James A. Jennings of Prairie Village, KS. Dorothy was a tremendous support to and an integral part of the lives of her four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren: Kirk Woodley (Cynthia) Blake Woodley (Debbie), Beth McNeill (JP) and Christy Purcell (Jeff), and great-grandchildren: Carly, Lauren, Avery, Evan, and Grant Woodley, Zoe and Levi Purcell, Hannah and Mitchell McNeill. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holmeswood Baptist Church or a Charity of donor's choice.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -