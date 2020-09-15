Dorothy R. Ammon Dorothy R. Ammon, 98, Prairie Village, KS, passed away Friday, September 11. Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Dorothy was a kind, beautiful woman, a friend to many and loved by all. Her passions included quilting, knitting, fishing and spending time with her family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey John Ammon and son, Harvey John Ammon, Jr. She is survived by her son, Merle (Linda) Ammon, daughter, Debra (Bill) Thomson and 12 grandchildren. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)