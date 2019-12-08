|
Dorothy Ruth (Snow) Vader Dorothy Ruth (Snow) Vader, 92, of Independence, MO, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, following a hip fracture, from which she did not recover. Dorothy is once again with her beloved husband, mom and dad, sisters, and brother: people who meant so much to her, and whom she missed terribly. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington, Independence, MO 64052. Service will be at 10am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Sheley Rd, Independence, MO 64052. Inurnment will follow at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens in Independence, MO. Dorothy was born on April 12,1927 in Kansas City, KS., to Thomas Lloyd and Eva Sylvia (Scheid) Snow. She lived most of her life In Independence, MO. As a youth, Dorothy lived on farms. She caught snakes, craw dads, and just about anything that crawled. At the ripe old age of eight, she met her future husband, Edward Vader. They made mud pies together. The pair were married on Nov 20, 1944. Dorothy was an Elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Independence and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She drove a school bus for four years and worked as a secretary for the Jackson County Health Department in Independence for 25-years. Dorothy loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing trips to Minnesota, Canada, and Alaska, where she caught a 32-pound king salmon. She treasured family time at the cabin on the Lake of the Ozarks. Dorothy would try anything once, whether it was food or a new activity. Ed even bought her a dirt bike for Christmas. She was dedicated to helping people and was a caregiver to many, family and friends alike. Dorothy also loved gardening and always had good crops. If it had a seed in it, she would plant it. She even grew an apple tree from a seed and it bore fruit. Dorothy and her daughter, Barbara, talked every morning at 9:00am and worked on the crosswords in the Examiner and Star together. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed Vader; sisters; a brother; a niece; and two nephews. She is survived by her son, Bradley; daughter, Barbara; her grandson, Warren (Fran); and great granddaughter, Anna. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019