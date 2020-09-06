Dorothy (Helen) Saragusa Dorothy (Helen) Oswald Saragusa, 91 years young, entered into eternal life peacefully surrounded by her family on September 2, 2020. She was born in Holliday, Kansas, to Anthony and Lydia (Edwards) Oswald. She was the beloved wife of Joe for 74 years; dear mother of Kathy (Allan) Flentie, Overland Park, Sandy (Greg) Crable, Olathe; David (deceased) and Gary (Vickie), Overland Park; loving Grandmother of Corbin and Evan Crable, Olathe; Candace Saragusa, Nick Flentie, Manhattan, KS., Elizabeth (Jeff) Snodgrass; and Ashley (Jason) Lange, Shawnee; Great-Grandma to Cora and Hunter Snodgrass, Shawnee; step Grandmother to Jennifer (Brian) Haynes, step Great-Grandma of Emily and Will Haynes, Lawrence; In-laws Rose Oswald, Jim and Suzi Saragusa, Johnny and Frances Billaci, Tom and Theresa Ramirez, and Mary Lue Saragusa; aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Tony and Don, and sister Cora Oswald. The service and cemetery burial will be Private. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to United Cerebral Palsy, the Kidney Foundation, or the Alzheimer's Association
. To leave fond memories and condolences for the family visit www.overlandparkchapel. com