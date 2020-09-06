1/1
Dorothy "Helen" Saragusa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy (Helen) Saragusa Dorothy (Helen) Oswald Saragusa, 91 years young, entered into eternal life peacefully surrounded by her family on September 2, 2020. She was born in Holliday, Kansas, to Anthony and Lydia (Edwards) Oswald. She was the beloved wife of Joe for 74 years; dear mother of Kathy (Allan) Flentie, Overland Park, Sandy (Greg) Crable, Olathe; David (deceased) and Gary (Vickie), Overland Park; loving Grandmother of Corbin and Evan Crable, Olathe; Candace Saragusa, Nick Flentie, Manhattan, KS., Elizabeth (Jeff) Snodgrass; and Ashley (Jason) Lange, Shawnee; Great-Grandma to Cora and Hunter Snodgrass, Shawnee; step Grandmother to Jennifer (Brian) Haynes, step Great-Grandma of Emily and Will Haynes, Lawrence; In-laws Rose Oswald, Jim and Suzi Saragusa, Johnny and Frances Billaci, Tom and Theresa Ramirez, and Mary Lue Saragusa; aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers Tony and Don, and sister Cora Oswald. The service and cemetery burial will be Private. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to United Cerebral Palsy, the Kidney Foundation, or the Alzheimer's Association. To leave fond memories and condolences for the family visit www.overlandparkchapel. com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved