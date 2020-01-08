|
Dorothy Shirley Bubeck Dorothy Shirley Bubeck of Merriam, KS passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 4, 2020. She was deeply loved and cared for by her daughter Linda Phillips. She is survived by her two daughters; Linda Phillips and Mary L'Heureux, her four grandchildren; Peter Phillips, Adam Phillips, Danielle Ables and Jacque L'Heureux and her two great grandchildren; Braxton Bo Sechrist and William Arthur Phillips. Online condolences may be espressed at wws.amosfamily.com. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020