Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:30 PM
Dorothy Smith Obituary
Dorothy Schroeder Smith Dorothy Smith, 95, of Kansas City, MO died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. A Celebration of Dorothy's Life will be 4:30 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the McGilley Midtown Chapel. Visitation will be from 3:00 until the celebration at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to a . Dorothy was born September 13, 1924 in Nashville, IL, to Carl and Wilma (Zapp) Schroeder. She attended the University of Illinois and graduated from Washington University with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy. She practiced at the University of Kansas Medical Center until 1951. On July 28, 1951, she married Elbert Estell Smith, Jr. He preceded her in death in 1981. She is survived by their four children: Dr. Elbert E. Smith, III (Marcie), Tamara J. Summerville, M. Susan Bjerre (Mads), and Cindy Harris (Todd); her brother, Tom Schroeder (Julie); six grandchildren: Pamela Valentine, Laura Moore, Jennifer Summerville, Jared Summerville, Matthew Smith, and Elizabeth Crouch; and eight great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, a Life member of the Kansas City Young Matrons, former member of Fellows and Friends of Art of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Indian Hills Country Club, and the Kansas City Club. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
