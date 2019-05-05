Dorothy Todd Nelsen Dorothy Todd Nelsen 98, passed away on April 30, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1920 in a farm house not far from the town of Wellsville, Kansas in Franklin County. In 1924 her family moved to Ottawa, Kansas. She graduated from the Ottawa Public Schools in 1932, Ottawa Junior High School in 1935 and Central High School in 1938. She then attended the Marie Dunn School of Fashion in Kansas City and Graduated in 1940. After graduation, she worked as a display designer for Hallmark, then for Kline's Department Store also as a display designer. She worked there until she married Norman Nelsen in 1944. They met while both attending Linwood Methodist Church. After marriage, she became a homemaker and had two children, Craig, a son was born in 1947 and Kirk, a son was born in 1956. After taking a course at the Kansas City Art Institute in 1950, she became very involved in painting, sculpturing, egg decorating, and flower arranging. At one time she had a TV craft show on a local TV Station. She and Norman were involved in many civic activities and volunteer organizations over the years. After Norman retired in 1982, they moved to Beaver Lake Arkansas, where they lived happily for 30 years. They then returned to the Kansas City area to be close to family. Norman preceded her in death. They were married 74 years. She is survived by son Craig and wife Caren, son Kirk and wife Rita, grandchildren Kelly Nelsen, Jamie Nelsen, Jennifer Nelsen Robertson, husband James Robertson and two great grandchildren Julia Ann and James Nelsen Robertson. The family recommends memorial contributions be made to Lost Bridge Community Church, 20650 Oak Ridge Dr, Garfield AR 72732, or Church of the Resurrection 13720 Roe Blvd, Leawood Ks 66224. A family only service has been planned.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019