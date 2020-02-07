Kansas City Star Obituaries
Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel Inc - Butler
1301 N. Orange St.
Butler, MO 64730
660-679-6555
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel Inc - Butler
1301 N. Orange St.
Butler, MO 64730
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel Inc - Butler
1301 N. Orange St.
Butler, MO 64730
Dorsella D. Cantrell


1926 - 2020
Dorsella D. Cantrell Obituary
Dorsella D. Cantrell Dorsella Cantrell, 93, Butler, MO died Feb. 5, 2020. Vis., 9-10 a.m., Mon., funeral services, 10 a.m. Mon., Feb. 10, Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555). Burial, Crescent Hill Cemetery, Adrian, MO. Mems., Am. Heart Assc., Children's Mercy Hosp. or Ascend Hospice. Survivors, daughter, Sheryl Steele (Allen), Adrian, MO; son, Gary Cantrell (Denise), Archie, MO; 6 grand, 13 great-grand. Preceded, husband Emmette Cantrell. Online condolences, www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2020
