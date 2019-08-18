|
|
Dorthea Hall Dorthea "Dotsy" Hall, 93, Raytown, MO, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Services will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M - 12:00 P.M. Funeral to start at 12:00 P.M. with the graveside service to follow at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133. Dotsy Hall was born on the dining room table in the Shornick family home at 27th and Van Brunt on February 26, 1926. In 1934, she graduated from East High School, where she met Clel "Jerry" Hall, the love of her life. They married in January, 1944, when Clel was home on furlough from serving in Burma and India with the U.S. Army in World War II. A homemaker for many years while raising their children, Dotsy worked in various offices and companies in the Kansas City area, eventually retiring from the Kansas City Life Insurance Company. She was active in the Raytown Christian Church, where she was a member of the Adam and Eve Sunday School class. She also enjoyed membership in Four Seasons and the American Business Association. She especially loved living at Elliott Place in Raytown the last 20 years, where she made many friends and enjoyed membership in Four Seasons and the American Business Women's Association. She especially loved living at Elliott Place in Raytown the past 20 years, where she made many friends and enjoyed the community and fellowship of her special friends who lived there. Dotsy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clel J. Hall, and her Shornick brothers Winston, Robert and Vern "Stumpy". She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Hall Clark, and Nancy's husband Richard Miller of Kansas City: her son, Bob Hall of Raytown and his children Andrew and Kaitlyn; granddaughter, Annie Clark Rousis and Annie's husband George, and their daughters Eleni and Elexi all of Kansas City and other relatives.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019